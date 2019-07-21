Robbery suspect found dead in Freeport

Members of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Freeport on Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene by residents who reported hearing gunshots and on checking saw Sanjay Saransingh, lying Uquire Road, Freeport, at around 12.15 am.

He appeared to have one gunshot wound to his neck but was still alive and taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died while receiving treatment.

Investigators said Saransingh who is also from Uquire Road was a known offender for robbery, breaking and entering and firearm possession.