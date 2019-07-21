Man arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault after car chase

A high speed chase along Green Street, Tunapuna, ended with the arrest of a 39-year-old man who is suspected of choking, kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman early on Saturday morning.

Police said at around 3.10 am, the woman was walking along the El Dorado Road, Tunapuna, when the man who was driving a grey Nissan MV 200, stopped alongside her, got out of the van and began choking her until she lost consciousness.

The woman told police she regained consciousness only to find herself on the ground of a carpark at the corner of the El Dorado Road and Green Street, Tunapuna, next to his van.

The man began choking her again and forced her into a building under construction where he pulled her underwear to the side and tried to fondle her, but stopped when he felt urine.

The man then tried to force the woman into his car again, but she jumped out a window and began running away.

Tunapuna Police were on patrol at the time and saw the woman running. She told them what happened and pointed out the van a short distance away to the police.

They attempted to stop him, but he drove away. Officers chased the man along Green Street but he eventually stopped. He was arrested and taken to the Tunapuna Police Station for further enquiries.