Maloney man killed in drive-by

Stock photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 33-year-old Maloney man as he was standing outside his gallery last night.

Investigators said Collin Williams, was standing outside his Building 17, Maloney, home at around 10.30 pm when a dark-coloured car pulled up on the road outside and two gunmen came out.

They shot Williams several times before getting back in the car and driving off.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police.

Members of the Maloney Emergency Response Patrol went to the scene along with a district medical officer who declared Williams dead at the scene.

Police said Williams was not known to them and are trying to establish a motive for the killing.