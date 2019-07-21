IGT donates to Cotton Tree Foundation

Samuel Martin, chairman of the Cotton Tree Foundation, left, shares a moment with Dexter W Thomas, IGT’s deputy country manager, and Miriam Davis, manager of the Cotton Tree Foundation, at the handover ceremony.

International Game Technology (IGT) donated ten iPad Pro 10.5 devices to the Cotton Tree Foundation, as part of IGT’s After School Advantage Programme recently.

This donation is the third endowment of technology equipment to Cotton Tree, of St Ann’s, and reflects IGT’s commitment to enhancing the learning experience of the young people who attend the Cotton Tree Foundation.

Dexter W Thomas, IGT’s deputy country manager, said at the event, “The best time to impact any circumstance is now.”

He added, “Our donation today seeks to provide the eco-system that will give the youth of TT the platform for 21st-century means of communication and advancement.”

On receiving the new iPads, Miriam Davis, general manager of the foundation, thanked IGT for the donation and continued partnership with the company to advance the foundation’s objectives and goals to serve young people in the local community.

IGT, through its longstanding philanthropic initiative the After School Advantage Programme, forms partnerships with non-governmental organisations by providing them with new computer equipment and specialised software to assist in the development of children and young people.

In 2013, a partnership between IGT and the foundation was formed when IGT donated nine new computers, a laptop and related software to fully equip the technology lab at the foundation. The computers were networked to provide optimal learning under active teacher supervision.

Two years later, IGT contributed additional resources through ten Learn Pad Quatro tablets and a suite of special learning software to enhance the foundation’s capacity to deliver quality instruction using cutting-edge IT tools.

IGT partners with many organisations and institutions that offer invaluable services to young people with disabilities and vulnerable children to improve their lives. Partners include the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Caribbean Kids and Families Therapy Organisation, the Christ Child Convalescent Home, the Scarborough Youth Centre for Development in Tobago, Rainbow Rescue, the LIFE Centre and the Memisa Centre to name a few.

Cotton Tree serves approximately 100 children per quarter, between the ages of three and 12, who use the technology lab to do their homework assignments.