Daniel sixth, Antoine seventh in long jump

THE TT duo of Kelsey Daniel and Jaydon Antoine finished sixth and seventh respectively in the men’s long jump at the 2019 Pan American Under-20 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, on Friday evening.

Daniel’s best effort was 7.35m and Antoine was just behind his team-mate with a top leap of 7.30m. Jamaican Wayne Pinnock won gold with a 7.82m effort, just ahead of American Phillip Austin III who also recorded 7.82m. Bronze went to Shaquille Lowe of Jamaica with a 7.47m performance.

In the first event of the women’s heptathlon, TT’s Antonia Sealey got 760 points after finishing seventh and last in 15.63 seconds in the 100m hurdles, yesterday.

TT had a number of athletes competing after press time last night including Tyriq Horsford, who was expected to be in contention for a medal.

The championships end today.