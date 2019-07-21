Boys enjoy reading prose

Gabriel Rambally of St Joseph TML Primary School, left, and Rishon Warner of San Juan Presbyterian Primary School

Boys enjoying reading is what the Tunapuna Open Bible Church On The Way's prose competition has shown.

Ten standard four boys attending schools from Laventille to Arima stood before an audience of their peers, teachers and relatives and read to them at the church auditorium on Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna, on June 29.

The competition's theme was "a book a week makes me sleek".

According to a press release issued by the church, the competition aims to improve literacy among boys, who they believe “are often viewed as underachievers in many societies." Students were given a selected script to read – unrehearsed – before a live audience and judges where they were critiqued on pace, volume, expression, phrasing and smoothness.

Jaylun Goodridge, who attends El Socorro Central Government School, won the competition.

The finalists

· Jaylun Goodridge

– El Socorro Central Government School

· Gabriel Rambally – St Joseph TML Primary School

· Ethan Sirju – St Joseph TML Primary School

· Rishon Warner – San Juan Presbyterian Primary School

· Noah Nurse – Giuseppi Preparatory

· Mikhail Johnson – Lower Morvant Primary School

· Joel Spencer – D’Abadie Government Primary School

· Liam Ramesar – Gandhi Memorial

· Shivam Ramroop – Gandhi Memorial

· Shomari Downes – The Athenian Pre Secondary School