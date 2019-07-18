Yes, rename it Ture St

THE EDITOR: I endorse the call to rename Oxford Street in Port of Spain in honour of the late civil rights and Pan-African movement activist Kwame Ture.

Ture was born and grew up on Oxford Street before migrating to the US.

Who was Oxford? Was he a man?

Ture’s original name was Stokely Carmichael, and he passed away in 1998.

The Panday administration allowed him to return to TT after he was debarred by previous governments. We should not treat our heroes so.

There is a law higher than the law of government. That is the law of conscience.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town