TT record mixed results at junior squash

TT’s Seth Thong.

THE TT junior squash teams had mixed results on the opening day of the team competition, at the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association Championships, at the Queen’s Park Indoor Racquet Centre, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, yesterday.

In the morning session, TT lost 3-2 to Bermuda in the boys team category. Boys Under-13 individual gold medallist Seth Thong got TT off to a strong start with an 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 win over Andrew Cox, before Anaya Smith levelled the series for Bermuda with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 win over Michael Chin Lee. Taylor Carrick gave Bermuda the lead after defeating Kobie Khan 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 and then Charlie Riker sealed the series for Bermuda with an 11-4, 11-5, 11-8 victory over Joshua Poon. Scott-Michael Shaw got a consolation win for TT in the final match with an 11-4, 11-6, 12-10 win over Ethan Roserea.

In the evening session, the TT boys came away with a 4-1 win over St Vincent and the Grenadines. Recording wins for TT were Khan and Poon. Khan got past Rashid Constance 11-3, 11-5, 11-6 and Poon was an 11-0, 11-3, 11-2 winner over Mikhail Quashie. Chin Lee and Shaw earned walkover wins and Jaydon Williams got the lone win for St Vincent with an 11-6, 12-10, 11-8 win over Nicholas Le Quay.

In the lunch time session, the TT girls also lost 3-2 to Bermuda. Taliah Wade won the opening match outlasting TT’s Mya Francois 10-12, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6, before TT got a walkover win through Jinan Al-Rawi. Bermuda were back to winning ways as Ariana Lowther got past Aimee De Verteuil 2-11, 11-4, 3-11, 11-9, 11-4 and Abigail Brewer continued the winning ways for Bermuda after getting past Chloe Walcott 5-11, 11-7, 11-4, 12-10. Sigourney Williams ended the series positively for TT, beating Celia Robinson 11-2, 11-3, 11-3.

The tournament continues today from 9 am. TT will play matches at 9 am, 1 pm and 5 pm.