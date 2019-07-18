TT boys prevail, girls falter at Tacarigua 2019 ITF/COTECC Under-12 Team competition…

THE TT boys team had a good outing, but the girls team faltered yesterday, on the third day of the ITF/COTECC (International Tennis Federation/Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean) Under-12 Team Competition Sub Region 4, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

The TT I boys team defeated Barbados 3-0 in Group A and the TT II boys squad had a similar 3-0 victory over Suriname in Group B.

However, the TT II girls team were the recipients of a 3-0 licking from Curacao, in a Group B tie.

In the TT I-Barbados contest, Alexander Merry brushed aside Aidan Clarke 6-2, 6-0 and, in another singles fixture, Zachery Byng whipped Elliot Anthony by a similar 6-2, 6-0 scoreline.

And, in the doubles, the duo of Byng and James Hadden breezed past the pair of Anthony and William MacKenzie 6-1, 6-1.

The TT II boys outfit had a few scares but were able to get the better of Suriname.

Isaiah Boxill overcame Jair Akaamba 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 but Louis Kale Dalla Costa blanked Boaz Koorndijk 6-0, 6-0 in their respective singles matches.

Boxill and Jayden Mitchell teamed up to beat Koorndijk and Aarush Moorjani 6-1, 3-6, 10-4.

The TT II girls team did not enjoy such success as the boys squads as they were soundly beaten by Curacao.

In the singles phase, Dewi Nissa registered a 7-6(6), 6-0 win over Inara Chin Lee and Gianna Martis spanked Eva Pasea 6-0, 6-1.

Nissa and Rania Hollander overcame the challenge of Chin Lee and Brianna Harricharan 6-4, 3-6, 10-4. The tournament will continue today.

Other Results –

Boys Group A – Curacao def Grenada 3-0.

Boys Group B – Guyana def St Vincent/Grenadines 3-0.

Girls Group A – Guyana def St Vincent/Grenadines 2-1.

Girls Group B – Antigua/Barbuda def St Lucia 3-0.