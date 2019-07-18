South hit by heavy showers, flooding

Motorist drive throught flooded streets in Marabella on Wednesday. PHOTO BY VAHSTI SINGH

As predicted by the Meteorological Office, heavy rains and thunderstorms hit south Trinidad as a tropical wave passed on Wednesday. Southern districts experienced thunder, lightning and heavy showers. Many people made for cover during the afternoon and stores closed their doors as early as 3 pm.

Areas that suffered flash flooding included Union Hall, Duncan Village, Todd Street, Marabella, Vistabella, Gasparillo, Princes Town and Debe.

At mid-afternoon, taxis and other vehicles were flashing their hazard lights as they drove along High Street, Marabella.

Roland Mahadeo of Maharaj Supermarket in Marabella said business comes to a stop when his area floods.

“It is mid-month and sales are basically very slow. Workers have a hard time getting taxis to get home," he said, explaining why he closed early.

Siparia Regional Corporation chairman Glenn Ramadharsingh said water rose in parts of Siparia but quickly subsided.

“No major reports of any damage. Waterways are overflowing and we are monitoring the situation," he said.

Several major roads in the Penal/ Debe area were impassable because of the flash flooding, and flood waters were also rising near the Namdevco market in Debe.

The forecast from the Met Office says periods of rainfall and thunderstorm activity are expected to spread across various parts of TT over the next two days. People are urged to remain safely indoors during heavy rain and/or flash flooding and to contact their disaster management units if needed. The public is also urged to monitor updates from the Met Office.