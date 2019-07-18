New guild at St Augustine campus

WE SWEAR: Guild president Justin Subero, centre, at the swearing-in ceremony with members of the executive, from left, Devon Harris, Nathanael John, Darweshi Gyton-Baptiste and Teshanna Mohammed. PHOTO COURTESY THE UWI

THE St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies has a new Guild of Students Council which is headed by president Justin Subero.

Subero was elected by the student body in March and officially assumed office on June 1. He succeeds Darrion Narine.

The guild, in place since 1962, represents the interests and welfare of the student population, helping their transition into campus life, encouraging integration among students and forming a bridge between students and the university's administration.

Members of this council sit on the University’s planning, finance, and academic committees and attend regional meetings on behalf of the students.

Enrolled students pay guild fees that in turn fund the student council’s activities. “I want students to understand the importance of the guild and the work that we do,” Subero said. “We represent them at very high-level committees and boards. My plan is to bring back a proper framework and structure for the guild. I think that has been lacking for the last couple years.”

Subero served on the guild’s executive council last year as secretary. This year he is joined on the executive council by Nathanael John (vice president), Teshanna Mohammed (secretary), Darweshi Gyton-Baptiste (treasurer) and Devon Harris, post graduate president.

Apart from the executive, the guild also comprises hall chairpersons, faculty representatives and special committee chairpersons, such as national and international affairs, student activities, post-graduate and part time and evening committees.

Others on the new guild include: Warren Anderson, evening and part time representative (rep); Eden Corbin, guild librarian; Learande Phillip, PRO; Querine Salandy, student activities chairperson; Justin Ramnath, national affairs committee chairperson; Kareem Charles, international affairs committee chairperson;

Nikolai Chin Hong, games committee chairperson; Vakeesha John, publications committee chairperson; Kira Alexander, Faculty of Social Sciences rep; Tianna Corrie, Faculty of Science & Technology rep; Sarah Julien, Faculty of Law rep; Sachin Dookie, Faculty of Medical Sciences rep; Oshun Trim, Faculty of Humanity & Education rep;

Tyler Thomas, Faculty of Engineering rep; Grafton Dick, Faculty of Food & Agriculture rep; Dinesa Campbell, Trinity Hall chairperson; Brandon Griffith, Joyce Gibson-Inniss Hall chairperson; Kenton John, Freedom Hall chairperson; Darren Chambers, Canada Hall chairperson and Raihaana Bulbulia, chairperson for the Arthur Lewis Hall.