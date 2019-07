Man critical after Diego drive-by

A man is fighting for his life after being shot several times in Diego Martin minutes ago.

Police are still gathering information but Newsday understands that the man was at La Puerta Avenue when gunmen drove past and shot him several times before speeding off.

The man was taken to hospital, where he is warded in a critical condition with gunshot wounds to his stomach and back.

More on this as it becomes available.