KFC worker killed after dropping off co-worker

File photo.

A KFC worker was shot and killed after a colleague was dropped off in John John, Laventille, early this morning.

Police said a car carrying KFC staff had just dropped one employee around 1. 15 am and as it left, two gunmen came out of a narrow alley and began shooting at the car.

A woman in the car was shot several times in the head.

The driver drove straight to the Besson Street Police Station. The woman, identified as Dawn Grant of Morvant, was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where she died hours later, at 4.30 am.

Another passenger, who was also shot in the head, is being treated at hospital.

Police believe the shooting is a result of heightened activity and vigilance among Rasta City gangs in east Port of Spain and Laventille after shootings earlier in the night, and gunmen may have mistaken the car as one belonging to a rival gang.