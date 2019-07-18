John John sings soul at Kaiso Blues

SOUL singer/song-writer John John will present his concert Freedom & Love at Kaiso Blues Café, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

He will feature a cast of consistent and well-loved artists such as TT’s jazz sensation, Vaughnette Bigford—fresh from New York City performances—and multi-talented singer/percussionist, Ajibola.

Since launching out on the music scene in 1996, John John (real name, John Francis) has continued to build himself up, experimenting with multiple styles of music and stirring up commendable interest and excitement among his fans with his smooth and appealing vocals..

The singer has already released a full album titled Citagrandson (2013). On it he showcases his leaning towards neo-soul, his versatility in reggae, hip hop and R&B. Tracks like Angel, Ghetto and State of Mind also highlight his ability to write his own material on topics such as religion, politics and love. His latest release, On My Way, has been receiving considerable airplay, said a media release.

He has collaborated with some of the best in music—from élan parlé to Etienne Charles, Chromatics and Dayo Bejide, yet he remains unassuming and approachable.

Although soul music remains the bedrock of John John’s creative identity, he still managed to win over a whole new audience last year while performing in a jazz setting. The Laventille father of one was a guest at Bigford’s concert at the Little Carib Theatre on White and Robert Street in Woodbrook. He did a Michael "Ming" Low Chew Tung arrangement of the soca hit, I Like It Like This, and wowed the audience with his vocals.

Freedom & Love is promising similarly special moments with a repertoire of originals and contemporary songs. Apart from Bigford and Ajibola, John John will engage skilled musicians such as Ming (keys), Rodney Alexander (bass), Shaquille Noel (drums), Javed "Busco" Juman (guitar) and Tony Paul in a special feature on flute and saxophone.

Showtime is at 8.30 pm.