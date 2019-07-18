Griffith probes damaged police car

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith during the police press briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith has launched an investigation into a video which shows a police vehicle being driven with a broken rear wheel, a media release confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the release, the officer driving the vehicle was identified and is assigned to a police station in the eastern division may be served with disciplinary or criminal action pending the outcome of the investigation. Snr Supt Odette Lewis is supervising investigations.