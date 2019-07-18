Emancipation 5K Run in Grande August 1

Last year’s winners Tonya Nero, left, and Shurlan Williams.

THE organisers of the 17th Annual Walke Street Emancipation Committee Freedom Run 5K, are preparing to have another successful event, when this year’s edition is held on Emancipation Day (August 1) at Walke Street, Sangre Grande, at 4 pm.

Montsho Masimba said this year’s theme – conspiracy or not, the looming health crisis – plans to help people in TT live healthier.

Sticking with the theme of this year’s event, health tests will be administered to participants which will include blood testing.

Local and international runners are expected to compete again this year.

Some of the athletes who have competed over the years are, Guyanese runners Lionel Dandrade and Kelvin Johnson, along with the TT pair of Shurlan Williams and Tonya Nero.

Williams and Nero won the 2018 men’s and women’s titles respectively.

Registration will start at 1 pm on race day at a cost of $20, but people eager to register can call 356-0931 or 370-5326.

Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top finishers and athletes will also compete in various age groups from Under-5 to Over-80.

The largest team in uniform will also walk away with a cash prize and all finishers will get medals. All participants will get free eats and drinks.

Everyone will be entertained as Masimba said, “The event is more than just a run, it is almost like a rally. At the run we have displays of arts and crafts, we have steelband, we have calypso and drumming. All that takes place on the day itself.”