Deyalsingh welcomes next batch of Chinese medics

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh recently welcomed the second batch of Chinese medical professionals during a courtesy call made by Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to TT, Song Yumin. This forms part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with China for collaboration in the medical field.

The medical team, comprising neurosurgeons, nurses and anaesthetists will be meeting with the Regional Health Authorities to review cases and train local medical staff.

Training, which will be done at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope and San Fernando General Hospital, includes microsurgery, operating theatre management systems and anaesthesia management of endovascular treatment.

During the visit, an agreement was signed for the donation of specialist medical equipment for use at public hospitals. The donation, which is approximately worth $1,152,535, contains 368 items including a neural-vascular remodelling device, plugging balloon catheter, flow micro-catheter, detachable coils and a laminar bone rongeur.

The MoU, which was signed on May 14, 2018 during the Prime Minister's official visit to China, secured the provision of specialist medical teams from leading neurosurgical medical institutes in China to perform much needed neurosurgeries in TT. The MoU also allows for suitably qualified doctors from TT to train as neurosurgery specialists in China, during a three-year period.