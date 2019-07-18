Airport isovercharging for parking

THE EDITOR: The Airports Authority’s parking system is stealing people’s money. The time on its machines is incorrect, six minutes fast to be exact.

I parked at the airport yesterday morning and I went to pay my fee five minutes before my time was up for an hour-long stay. However the machine I used indicated I had exceeded my time by one minute, ie, six minutes in total. So I had to pay an extra $10.

I checked with five other people who were paying and they all agreed that the time on the machines was indeed six minutes fast.

When I asked to see a manager there was none to be found. I was not surprised at that and had no choice but to pay $20 to get my car. And of course there is no recourse.

I can afford to pay an extra $10 but what I object to is the principle of the thing.

AATT, if you are putting in a system that is time dependent, please ensure that the correct time is used. That’s a no-brainer, right?

P SAMUEL

via e-mail