Airport isovercharging for parking
THE EDITOR: The Airports Authority’s parking system is stealing people’s money. The time on its machines is incorrect, six minutes fast to be exact.
I parked at the airport yesterday morning and I went to pay my fee five minutes before my time was up for an hour-long stay. However the machine I used indicated I had exceeded my time by one minute, ie, six minutes in total. So I had to pay an extra $10.
I checked with five other people who were paying and they all agreed that the time on the machines was indeed six minutes fast.
When I asked to see a manager there was none to be found. I was not surprised at that and had no choice but to pay $20 to get my car. And of course there is no recourse.
I can afford to pay an extra $10 but what I object to is the principle of the thing.
AATT, if you are putting in a system that is time dependent, please ensure that the correct time is used. That’s a no-brainer, right?
P SAMUEL
via e-mail
