'Wee Wee' charged with murder

A BEETHAM Gardens man was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate today, charged with the murder of Jason Charles, who was killed on May 6 in Laventille.

A release from the police said John "Wee Wee" Holder, 25, of 24th Street, Beetham Gardens, was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, on advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on Tuesday.

Charles, 41, a labourer of Upper Cuthbert Circular, Four Roads, Diego Martin, was discovered dead at an abandoned house on Cox Lane, Laventille, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Holder was arrested by the Inter-Agency Task Force Port of Spain district on July 14.

Investigations were led by W/ASP Suzette Martin of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.