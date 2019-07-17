Two killed: El Socorro, Grande

File photo

A 25-year-old man is dead and two others are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting at Shakir Trace, El Socorro just after 1 pm on Wednesday.

Police said the three victims – 19-year-old Ebony Mc Bernie, Jameel Degazon, and 25-year-old Kadeem Charles, all from Beetham Gardens – were at a basketball court when gunmen approached and shot them.

Charles died andMc Bernie and Degazon were shot in the leg and stomach respectively.

Hours earlier, Videsh Albert, 25, was shot dead in the bedroom of his Sangre Grande home. At about 8 am, Albert’s brother found him wrapped in his blanket on his bed at his home in Bois Bande Farm Road, North Eastern Settlement.

Police determined he was killed in his sleep, judging from the way his body was positioned. Neighbours told police they heard gunshots between 11 pm on Tuesday and 2 am, but did not see anything.

The two murders, which occurred within the last 14 hours, raise the murder toll to 284.

More on this as it becomes available.