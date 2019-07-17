N Touch
Wednesday 17 July 2019
follow us
Features

TTYP hosts music camp

TT Youth Philarmonic Orchestra (TTYP).
TT Youth Philarmonic Orchestra (TTYP).

THE TT Youth Philharmonic Orchestra
(TTYP) is celebrating 20 years of youth service through music with a vacation music camp and concert.

The camp began on Monday and continues to August 1 at Trinity College East. The camp offers music lessons to children nine-12 years, preferably, said a media release. No prior music experience is necessary. Two bassoons, four trombones, three double basses, a clarinet, six French horns are available on a first come, first served basis.

The orchestra will host its 20th-anniversary concert, Romantic Overtures: Animated Classics, on August 4 at 5.30 pm at NAPA, Frederick Street, Port of Spain.

All proceeds from the concert go to building a TTYP music academy. At the NAPA concert, a GoFundMe project in support of the venture to build the academy for excellence in music for the youth will be launched.

For more info: Kenneth Listhrop, founder and music director or Patricia Jaggasar: 751-6297 or 386-2922.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "TTYP hosts music camp"

Features