TTYP hosts music camp

TT Youth Philarmonic Orchestra (TTYP).

THE TT Youth Philharmonic Orchestra

(TTYP) is celebrating 20 years of youth service through music with a vacation music camp and concert.

The camp began on Monday and continues to August 1 at Trinity College East. The camp offers music lessons to children nine-12 years, preferably, said a media release. No prior music experience is necessary. Two bassoons, four trombones, three double basses, a clarinet, six French horns are available on a first come, first served basis.

The orchestra will host its 20th-anniversary concert, Romantic Overtures: Animated Classics, on August 4 at 5.30 pm at NAPA, Frederick Street, Port of Spain.

All proceeds from the concert go to building a TTYP music academy. At the NAPA concert, a GoFundMe project in support of the venture to build the academy for excellence in music for the youth will be launched.

For more info: Kenneth Listhrop, founder and music director or Patricia Jaggasar: 751-6297 or 386-2922.