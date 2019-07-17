TT’s Jones to speak at UK Parliament

File photo: Jason Jones won his challenge of the State's sexual offences law which criminalised gay sex. Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled the law is unconstitutional.

UK-based TT gay rights activist Jason Jones has been invited to an event to speak next Monday at the UK Parliament about colonial laws such as those against buggery.

The event is hosted by shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbot, MP.

Jones made history on April 13, 2018 when he won a landmark court ruling which overturned this country’s sodomy law, deeming it unconstitutional. The decision may set a precedent for other Commonwealth countries.

"The event is to highlight my historic achievement in the decriminalisation of homosexuality in TT, and discuss the appeal which will be heard at the Privy Council here in London sometime in the next couple of years," Jones said in a media release.