TTO Jr teams perfect on day two 2019 ITF/Cotecc Under-12 Team competition

BOTH of team TTO’s girls teams, along with the two boys’ teams, all recorded wins yesterday,the second day of the 2019 ITF/Cotecc Under-12 Team Competition Sub Region 4, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

The results confirmed three teams – two boys and one of the girls – progression into the top four placement matches. The TTO 2 girls team, having lost on the opening day, will need a win against Curacao today to seal their progression out the group.

The girls first team of Jordane Dookie, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Cameron Wong, like they did a day prior against Guyana, recorded an easy 3-0 win, this time against St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dookie set the pace by beating Peniston Steadysha 6-0, 6-0, before Daniel-Joseph cemented the team victory with a 6-0, 6-0 thumping of Yasmin Sandy. Dookie once again partnered with Wong and took their doubles fixture by the same scoreline.

The boys’ TTO 2 team, comprising Kale Dalla Costa, Jayden Mitchell and Isaiah Boxill also won 3-0 with three 6-0, 6-0 results, against Jaiden Bowens, Angello Morgan and Jadon Fraser, respectively, with Boxill and Mitchell pairing for the doubles encounter. They, too, have advanced out of the group (Pool B) with two straight wins, as have the boys’ first team of James Hadden, Zachery Byng and Alexander Merry, who secured their 3-0 victory over Curacao trio, Ricardo Winkel, Kyan Henriquez and Zahyd Josephia.

Hadden got past Henriquez 6-4, 6-2, before Byng confirmed TT’s advancement out the group with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Winkel. Byng and Merry then defeated the Henriquez and Josephia, 6-3, 7-6(4).

Meanwhile, the only other TTO team, which saw defeat on the opening day, TTO 2’s girls’team, rebounded with a 2-1 win over St Lucia. Inara Chin Lee picked up her first singles win, beating LaToya Murray 6-3, 6-1, while Eva Pasea suffered her second defeat, losing 6-2, 6-3 against Iyana Paul. However, they pulled off the win in the doubles contest as Pasea paired with Brianna Harricharan for a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Murray and Paul.

They will play Curacao in their final group match today.

The placement round will begin tomorrow.

Results

Yesterday

Boys

Pool A

Grenada def Barbados, 3-0.

TTO 1 def Curacao, 3-0.

Pool B

Suriname def Guyana, 3-0.

TTO 2 def St Vincent, 3-0.

Girls

Pool A

TTO 1 def St Vincent, 3-0.

Pool B

Antigua def Curacao, 2-1

TTO 2 def St Lucia, 2-1.

Fixtures

Today

Boys

Pool A

TTO 1 vs Barbados

Grenada vs Curacao

Pool B

TTO 2 vs Suriname

Guyana vs St Vincent

Girls

Pool A

Guyana vs St Vincent

Pool B

Antigua vs St Lucia

TTO 2 vs Curacao