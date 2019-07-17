TT face powerhouses England today Netball World Cup 2019

TT netball team will have a tough task on their hands today when they meet hosts and second-ranked England in a Netball World Cup Group G fixture, from 3 pm, at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool.

TT have struggled thus far at the World Cup, with one victory in four matches.

The Wesley Gomes-coached outfit, in Group C, lost 76-45 to South Africa (July 12) and 68-43 to Jamaica (July 13) before they defeated Fiji 67-56 (July 14).

And, in Group G, TT fell to a 57-54 loss to Uganda on Monday.

England, coached by Tracey Neville (sister of former Manchester United and England footballers Gary and Phil), have had things easy at the World Cup.

In Group D, the hosts hammered Uganda 64-32 (July 12), Scotland 70-34 (July 13) and Samoa 90-24 (July 14), followed by a 56-48 win over Jamaica in Group G on Monday.