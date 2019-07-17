The ideal test for TT squad U15 coach says Youth Invitational Tournament will be:

TT UNDER-15 boys football team coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier is welcoming the challenges which will be posed by Mexico, Panama and Venezuela at the TTFA (TT Football Association) Youth Invitational Tournament, which will kick off today and run until Sunday.

TT will meet Panama today, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, from 7.15 pm, after Mexico and Venezuela contest the opener two hours earlier.

In a video interview on the TTFA website, Charles-Fevrier, who is also the TT men’s team assistant coach, said, “I’m very pleased that we are getting an opportunity to play such opposition. We have been in training for about two years.

“We have played one tournament and that was in Curacao,” he added. “This tournament will be the ideal test to see where we’re at.”

Asked how confident he is against Latin American opposition, Charles-Fevrier replied, “I’m happy that they’re playing the best in Concacaf. I believe that we, as a staff, are very ambitious, so too are the boys.

“In preparing them, we have always let them know that they need to play the best in terms of world football, because they are representing TT,” continued the W Connection coach. “If we want to qualify for any major competition, these are the teams we have to face and be able to beat. We are definitely happy for the opportunity. Even though it’s a friendly tournament, we know it will serve us in good stead as we have to play the Concacaf Under-15 Championship (in August).”

Charles-Fevrier admitted that the players “have a long way to go”. However, he noted, “Where they are now, I believe they are good enough to compete against the best in Concacaf.

“This tournament will show us where are at. We are confident that they would give a very good account of themselves and they can be champions of this tournament.”

In related news, the TT Football Association (TTFA) will offer fans the opportunity to view all matches in this tournament via a global livestream and broadcast on local television.

The matches starting with today’s double header at the Ato Boldon Stadium will be available via OZ Sports after the TTFA completed negotiations to partner with the Iceland-based company. OZ have also partnered with Concacaf for livestreaming of its matches including the just concluded 2019 Gold Cup.

Fans will be able to access the games at US$2.99 per match and US$7.99 per matchday or US$19.99 for matches on all three matchdays. The stream will be available via the OZ app and further details on additional access options will be provided shortly.