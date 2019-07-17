Supernovas for Cordettes' pan concert

FCB Supernovas

THE steelband pride of Lopinot, FCB Supernovas will headline this month’s Pan For the People concert series.

Hosted by the Eastern Region of Pan Trinbago, the free concert will take place at the Sangre Grande Cordettes panyard, Foster Road, Sangre Grande, on July 27 from 5 pm. Contributions will be accepted.

FCB Supernovas is reputed as having one of the most vibrant stage sides which was evidenced at the recently-concluded North-East Pan Spektakula in Arima.

Supernovas along with Melodians, Fascinators Pan Symphony, Augmented Groove and host band Sangre Grande Cordettes will form the playbill. Additional entertainment will be presented by the Arima Hit Squad Rhythm Section.

The concert series will run until November, with the next staging in Coal Mine, Sangre Grande, on August 24.

The region is inviting everyone to bring their friends and family to this panyard experience.