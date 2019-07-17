Policeman, wife appear in Arima court

An acting senior superintendent of police and his wife appeared before an Arima magistrate on Wednesday charged with assault and malicious damage.

According to reports, acting Snr Supt Lindon Greenidge, 56, was charged with causing bodily harm to a 49-year-old woman and malicious damage to her glasses, which were valued at about $2,400, and a cellphone worth US$150, in an altercation on March 24.

His wife was charged with assault.

Newsday understands a report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau and the two were arrested on Monday.

The investigation was led by acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Totaram Dookhie and included Insp Sheridon Hills, Sgt Andell Rollocks and WCpl Natalie Carthy. The charges were laid by ASP Anthony Remmy.

The matter was adjourned to July 31.