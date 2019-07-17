Netball World Cup: England knock TT out of semis contention

TT's Candice Guerero, left, in action during the Netball World Cup match against England in Liverpool, England, today. (via AP)

TT WERE eliminated from semi-final contention, at the Netball World Cup, after they were soundly beaten 72-46 by the hosts England in a preliminary round Group G match, at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool today.

England continued their 100 per cent record and guaranteed a spot in the final four, while TT will have to compete for places fifth to 16th.

Goal-shoot Kalifa McCollin led the TT scoring with 26 goals from 29 attempts and Samantha Wallace, the goal-attack, added 20 from 22.

England were rewarded with 36 goals from 40 attempts by Joanne Harten, with Helen Housby contributing 21 from 24 and Rachel Dunn 15 from 19.

England had a 20-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, and a 39-23 advantage at the half-time interval.

TT never posed a challenge in the third quarter, as they trailed 56-33, and the hosts eased to a comfortable victory.

In a post-match interview, England coach Tracey Neville said, “I actually thought we started well. It was the second quarter that we let them back in. You can’t put your team under pressure like that. We smartened up, got back into the game and won every quarter.”

Neville continued, “Today was about sharing the load. I’m glad we came out with 70-odd goals and although the performance wasn’t as clinical as we wanted, I didn’t expect that today. There are lot of things we want to smarten up.”

Tomorrow, TT will play their last Group G match against fellow strugglers Scotland at 11 am (TT time) while England will face South Africa four hours later.