Moonilal: PM should resign over E-mailgate failure

Roodilal Moonilal

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called on the Prime Minister to resign after the Commissioner of Police announced on Wednesday that the E-mailgate investigation had been closed owing to insufficient evidence.

In 2013 Opposition Leader Dr Keith Rowley presented a series of purported e-mails in Parliament linking senior cabinet ministers, including then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Moonilal, to a conspiracy over the Section 34 legislation and an alleged plot to kill a journalist.

Moonilal, in a message to Newsday yesterday, said the commissioner had confirmed what was known years ago, that E-mailgate was "a political hoax.

"I said then as I say now, a child would know that those e-mails were fabricated. I called him a 'fabricator' and offered tools and safety clothing.

"This vindicated our actions to throw Keith Rowley out of the Parliament for abuse and bringing the Parliament into public odium. His rant was on official record in a debate, unlike 'snake have lead for you' it was not in cross talk and picong."

Moonilal also called on the Prime Minister to call a general election now, arguing, "He is unfit to hold high office. Rowley brought TT into international disrepute by accusing on public record a sitting prime minister and her ministers of plotting to kill a journalist. This is the ultimate in recklessness and obscenity. How can anyone trust Rowley now when he cries wolf over corruption? And uses his office to accuse others of wrongdoing. He has lost whatever minuscule moral authority he may have had."