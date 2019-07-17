FULL REPORT: DPP’s conclusion on E-mailgate

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul’s advice on E-mailgate has been released by Attorney General (AG) Faris Al-Rawi.

The following are two letters, dated July 5, 2019, sent by the Deputy DPP to the AG and Deputy Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip titled, Email investigation referred to the Commissioner of Police by letter dated May 20, 2013.

Honore-Paul outlines the process of investigation, including assistance from US state agencies, and concludes there was insufficient evidence to lay criminal charges. The letters are published below.