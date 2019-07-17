E-mailgate closed: ‘No evidence to prosecute’

THE police have closed their investigation into the e-mails purported to have been sent among members of the People’s Partnership in 2012 surrounding the controversial Section 34 clause and a conspriacy to kill a journalist.

In a statement made at the weekly police press briefing earlier today, ASP Michael Pierre told reporters there was not enough evidence to prosecute anyone over the matter.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution was not satisfied that a realistic prospect of conviction existed in relation to any identifiable suspect with regard to the offence of misconduct in public office or for any other offences against the laws of TT,” Pierre said.