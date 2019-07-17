Choo Kong-the consummate professional

Raymond Choo Kong

Neil Giuseppi, a close friend of Raymond Choo Kong, said TT owes him a debt of gratitude for where theatre has reached today. He said they grew up together as children, but they parted ways after secondary school after their careers took different directions.

However, he said it was the theatre that kept that bond between them, even though they hardly ever socialised. He said even if they did not see each other for years, when they did meet, it was as if it was yesterday.

Giuseppi said news of Choo Kong's murder shook him to the core, so much so he "almost passed out." He hoped that just this once it was fake news.

He described Choo Kong as a perfectionist and the consummate professional who took theatre to greater heights.