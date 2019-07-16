TTO U12s off to winning start at ITF’s Cotecc

THREE out of four TTO under-12 teams recorded victories in their opening group stage matches of the International Tennis Federation (ITF)

Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation

(Cotecc) 12 and Under Team Sub-region 4 Competition, which served off at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, yesterday, all by 3-0 margins.

TTO I’s Zachery Byng and James Hadden won their singles matches with ease against Grenada’s Rayvon Alexander (6-0, 6-0) and Khayden McQueen (6-1, 6-4), respectively, before Byng returned to the court, partnering with Alexander Merry, to ease to a 6-0, 6-1 win over the same pair.

The boys’ TTO II were even more unsparing, with Isaiah Boxill and Kale Dalla Costa cruising to 6-0, 6-0 wins over Guyana’s Ricky Romascindo and Hayden Mentore. Boxill also returned with Jayden Mitchell to defeat Montore and partner Gerald Scotland, 6-2, 6-1.

The girls’ first team compounded Guyana’s misery with another 3-0 win in Pool A. Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph defeated Menikshi Jaikisson 6-0, 6-1, and Jordane Dookie beat Paula Kalekyezi 6-3, 6-4 in the two singles matches. Daniel-Joseph then joined with Cameron Wong to win their doubles match 6-0, 6-2 against Jaikisson and Kalekyezi 6-0, 6-2.

In the girls’ Pool B, Inara Chin-Lee opened for TTO 2 with a gruelling 6-4, 3-6 [12-10] loss to Zoey James of Antigua and Barbuda. The visiting team went on to win 3-0, with Aysha Homam defeating Eva Pasea 6-2, 7-6(5) in the second singles match, and Janae George-Alexander/James

TT doubles partnership of Pasea and Brianna Harricharan 6-4, 6-3.

TTO I’s boys team will meet Curacao today and Barbados in their final Pool A matches tomorrow, while TTO 2 takes on St Vincent and Suriname in their Pool B matches on the same two days.

In the girls’ Pool A, TTO I will face Guyana in their only other match, and in Pool B, TTO II will take on St Lucia today and Curacao tomorrow, respectively. The top two teams from each pool in both the boys and girls categories will advance to a knock-out placement round.

First serve today is at 10 am.

RESULTS –

Boys

Pool A: TTO I def Grenada 3-0; Curacao def Barbados 3-0

Pool B: TTO II def Guyana 3-0; Suriname def St Vincent 3-0

Girls

Pool A: TTO I def Guyana 3-0

Pool B: Antigua/Barbuda def TTO II 3-0; Curacao def St Lucia 3-0

FIXTURES –

TODAY

Girls

Pool A: TTO I vs St Vincent.

Pool B: Antigua/Barbuda vs Curacao; TTO II vs St Lucia.

Boys

Pool A: TTO vs Curacao; Grenada vs Barbados

Pool B: TTO II vs St Vincent; Guyana vs Suriname

TOMORROW

Girls

Pool A: Guyana vs St Vincent

Pool B: Antigua/Barbuda vs St Lucia; TTO II vs Curacao

Boys

Pool A: TTO I vs Barbados; Grenada vs Curacao

Pool B: TTO II vs Suriname; Guyana vs St Vincent