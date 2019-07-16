Teen on murder charge

A TEENAGER appeared on Monday in the Port of Spain Children’s Court charged with the murder of 47-year-old Lester Sookhai, which occurred in December.

The 16-year-old boy, of no fixed place of abode, who was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, stood before Master Vijay Paul. Sookhai, a shopkeeper, of Maingot Road, Tunapuna, was at his business place along with a relative around 10 am on Tuesday December 11, when the suspect entered and shot him.

The suspect ran off while Sookhai died on the scene. Investigations resulted in the teen’s arrest by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2, on Monday 8th July. Investigations were spearheaded by Ag ASP Sean Dhilpaul, while PC Schankar Bedessie laid the charges on Saturday. The teen is expected to return to court on July 26.