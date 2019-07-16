Teen in court for T/puna man’s murder

A 16-year-old boy originally from Moruga appeared before a judge at the Children's Court yesterday to face the charge of murder for the death of 47-year-old vendor Lester Sookhai.

According to a police media release this afternoon, the teen, who appeared before Master Vijay Paul, was also charged with possession of a gun and ammunition.

Sookhai, a shopkeeper, of Maingot Road, Tunapuna, was at his shop with a relative around 10 am on December 11, 2018, when he was shot and killed.

The killer ran away. Sookhai died on the scene.

Investigations by the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region (II) led to the teen's arrest last Monday.

He was charged on Saturday by acting ASP Sean Dhilpaul and PC Schankar Bedassie. He is expected to return to court next Friday.