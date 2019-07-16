So wrongabout cops

THE EDITOR: When I was younger I used to believe the police were knights in shining armour. Boy was I wrong. I have heard many stories about corruption from my police friends.

I heard you can pay off some police if you are caught committing a serious crime and they will walk away as though nothing happened.

I believe the reason crime is on the rise is that too many police are for sale; they can be bought and sold. They no longer work for the Government; they work for criminals.

What can we do to change that?

J BETANCOURT

via e-mail