Record-breaking Burke wins nine in nine
ASATT Natl Age short course champs
KERYN Burke of Atlantis Aquatics Swim Club took home a maximum nine gold medals in the girls’ 9-10 division, including two in record time, as she finished with the best individual score at the National Age Group Short Course Championship, which concluded at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, on Sunday night.
With double points being awarded for breaking a record in the final, Burke sealed 18 points each after dominating the 100-metre freestyle and 50m butterfly finals (the latter record she also broke in the preliminary race).
She clocked one minute, 02.32 seconds in the 100m freestyle final, erasing Jahmia Harley’s 2013 record of 1:04.70 (when) before breaking the 50m butterfly record on consecutive nights. She swam the faster time- 31.37 seconds-in Saturday’s final. The night before,
Burke swam 31.61 seconds, another six-year-old record (31.82 seconds) set by Harley.
Burke also won gold medals in her remaining events: the girls 9-10 50m and 200m freestyle, 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m breaststroke, and the 100m butterfly, which earned her nine points for each win for a total of 99 points. .
Siena Jagdeo (Barracudas) and Kayla Gouveia (Sea Hawks) finished joint-second in the 9-10 division with 51 points.
Barracudas’ Caitlyn Look Fong was the next most dominant swimmer in her respective finals, winning seven gold- girls’ 13-14 1500m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, and 200m and 400m IM-and two silver medals-100m and 200m backstroke-to amass 77 points.
However, Blue Dolphin’s Kiara Goodridge, competing in mostly different events to Look Fong, was also in strong contention to win the girls’ 13-14 division, sealing six gold medals-100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, and the 50m, 100m and backstroke.
Malik Nelson of Atlantis Aquatics finished with 70 points and top of the boys 15-17 division, after winning the 50m, 100m and 400m freestyle, and the 100m and 200m butterfly finals.
Requelio Joseph, representing Atlantis Aquatics, was the second best overall performer in his division among the boys, winning four gold medals (100m backstroke and the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke) and three silver in the 13-14 division to end with 69 points. Joseph’s team-mate Marquise Nelson beat him for gold in the 200m IM final, and also won the 400m freestyle and the 200m backstroke finals, but finished runner-up in the division with 65 points.
Individual standings
Girls 8 & Under
1st-Asia-Marie Pouchet (Blue Dolphin), 50 points
2nd-Harmoni Nelson (Tidal Wave), 45 points
3rd-Katlyn Richards (Atlantis), 37 points
9-10
1st-Keryn Burke (Atlantis), 99 points
2nd-Siena Jagdeo (Barracudas), 51 points
2nd-Khayla Gouveia (Sea Hawks), 51 points
11-12
1st-Lyla Browne (Flying Fish), 59 points
2nd-Mya Wells (Sea Hawks), 52 points
3rd-Analee Toussaint (Aqua Darts), 47 points
13-14
1st-Caitlyn Look Fong (Barracudas), 77 points
2nd-Kiara Goodridge (Blue Dolphin), 73 points
3rd-Arielle Dickson (Flying Fish), 46 points
15-17
1st-Jahmia Harley (Tidal Wave), 70 points
2nd-Deshor Edwards (Atlantis), 54 points
3rd-Sabrina David (Tidal Wave), 51 points
3rd-Terri Yates (Blue Dolphin), 51 points
18-and-over
1st-Ileana Bocage (Flying Fish), 63 points
2nd-Shanntol Ince (Sea Hawks), 32 points
Boys 8 & Under
1st-Kyle Leera (Tidal Wave), 54 points
2nd-Deron Blackman (Flying Fish), 39 points
3rd-Qadir Lewis (Flying Fish), 29 points
9-10
1st-Liam Carrington (Barracudas), 67 points
2nd-Anpherne Bernard (Tidal Wave), 65 points
3rd-Darren Belfon (Aqua Darts), 60 points
11-12
1st-Khadeem Brathwaite (Marlins), 66 points
2nd-Shaelen Reece (Tidal Wave), 59 points
3rd-Andre Sandy (Aqua Darts), 58 points
13-14
1st-Riquelio Joseph (Atlantis), 69 points
2nd-Marquise Nelson (Atlantis), 65 points
3rd-Kadon Williams (Point Fortin), 59 points
15-17
1st-Malik Nelson (Atlantis), 70 points
2nd-Jordon McMillan (Blue Dolphin), 51.5 points
3rd-Brandon Coombs (Marlins), 47 points
18-and-Over
1st-Josiah Parag (Blue Dolphin), 56 points
2nd-Geston Pascall (Aqua Darts), 39 points
3rd-David McLeod (Atlantis), 28 points
