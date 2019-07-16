Police suspect Choo Kong’s murder a crime of passion

Raymond Choo Kong

AFTER an autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James confirmed he was stabbed multiple times, sources within the police service indicated veteran actor and playwright Raymond Choo Kong could have been killed in a crime of passion.

Sources told Newsday this was one of the theories that police are working on as investigations continue, since defensive wounds were also found on his hands and forearms.

While relatives were not prepared to speak to members of the media at the FSC, Choo Kong's son, Ganesh Ramlal, told Newsday the results of the autopsy, confirming what was suspected since his body was discovered at his Arima home ­– that he was stabbed several times in his chest.

In an earlier report police said 69-year-old Choo Kong's body was found by relatives at 1 pm on Monday.