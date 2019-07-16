PM meets energy executives

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister met on Tuesday with a high-level executive team from Nutrien at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said during the discussions, Nutrien (formerly PCS Nitrogen) signalled its intention to Dr Rowley to further its investment in TT.

The company will be carrying out a multi-million-dollar plant upgrade over the next six months as part of Nutrien's efforts to position itself as a major player in the local hydrocarbon industry. During the meeting, Nutrien received an update on work completed in the local energy sector to secure the viability of the gas upstream and downstream industry.

Nutrien Trinidad is TT's largest ammonia producer and one of the largest nitrogen manufacturing complexes in the world. The company’s business in TT accounts for more than 35 per cent of its global production portfolio. Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services with operations and investments in 14 countries.

The Government and Nutrien reiterated their commitment to working together and building a partnership that is mutually beneficial.

National Security Minister Stuart Young was also at the talks. Nutrien was represented by its president and CEO Chuck Magro, executive vice-president Raef Sully and NutrienTrinidad director Ian Welch.