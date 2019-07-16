Parkites humiliate Central Women at WoLF

QUEEN’S PARK showed no sympathy towards Central Women over the weekend, as they inflicted a 22-0 beating in a TT WoLF (Women’s League Football) Game Day Six contest.

Ashlee Alonzo scored five, Afiya Cornwall notched a beaver-trick, while S Govia had a hat-trick.

Denise Tucker, Shadelle Fortune and Ami-toy Daniel each netted twice for the Parkites, while there were one apiece from Christine Rose, Brittany Farati, Moire Lindsay and Racine Romain.

League leaders Trincity Nationals maintained their 100-per cent record with a 11-2 hammering of St Augustine Juniors.

Kaydeen Jack scored a hat-trick, with items in the 36th, 65th and 86th minutes. Jennifer Lopez (10th and 62nd), Shanelle Warrick (14th and 67th) and Natisha John (24th and 80th) each scored twice, with Crystal Molineaux (44th) and Ranelle Pascall (59th) got the others for Trincity.

C Woods (21st) and Mia Mitchell (49th) were the goal-getters for St Augustine Juniors.

Kayla Taylor (24th), Ahkeela Mollon (36th) and Aaliyah Pascall (76th) got their names on the scoresheet as Club Sando got past Tobago Chicas 3-1. Tsainne Lender (39th) scored the consolation for Chicas.

Shanice Pierre and Shania Lewis found the back of the net as Defence Force edged Police 2-1. Minty Lewis was on target for Police.