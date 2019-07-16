No Bmobilebill since April

THE EDITOR: Since April I have been literally fighting with Bmobile to get a bill.

I normally view my bills online via their b-online medium and then pay via my bank’s online banking platform. However the last bill available on that system is for March.

Calling 824-8788 has proven futile as an automated voice states, “We are unable to process your request at this time.”

No physical bills have been received since April (bill for March).

Since then I have spent countless hours on the phone with agents who repeat ad nauseam, “I am sorry ma’am, we apologise for the inconvenience but we are updating our technology.” E-mails have also generated the same responses.

In the absence of anything concrete, I have been paying “guesstimated” amounts via my online banking since April.

Why must customers be subjected to such disdain when all we are seeking is to pay our bills on time?

Can someone in authority, maybe the Minister of Public Utilities, step in to save customers from this gross inefficiency that is taking place at Bmobile?

If a company cannot put systems in place to send out bills on a timely basis or collect revenue, I shudder to think how it would handle more complex issues.

Hoping for a speedy resolution to this mess.

LYSTRA EDWARD-LUMY

Moruga