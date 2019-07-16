Neverson, Williams win U-13 keirin

JUDAH NEVERSON and Kyra Williams won the respective boys and girls Under-13 keirin races, on Sunday, on the second and final day of the National Youth Cycling Championships, at the Irwin Park, Siparia.

In the boys decider, Neverson got the better of his Rigtech Sonics clubmate Kevin Lewis, with Amari Dollaway of Arima Wheelers and Gabriel Fortune of Vapor Wake Multisport following. Williams, a member of Vapor Wake Multisport, defeated her clubmate Shemaiah Hoyte, who was second, and third-placed Dahlia Joseph of Rigtech Sonics.