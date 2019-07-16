Murder victim’s mother breaks down at sentencing hearing

THE mother of a 17-year-old boy murdered in 2009 when he was robbed of his cellphone broke down in tears on Tuesday as her victim impact statement was being read out during the sentencing hearing of her son’s killer.

Angela Hosein, who wept throughout the hearing before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas in the Port of Spain High Court, broke down, sobbing loudly, after her statement was read out, and had to be taken out of the courtroom by a relative.

Hosein’s son Kareem was killed on September 30, 2009, after leaving his YTEPP classes. His killer, Kyle Bobb, has pleaded guilty to felony murder and will be sentenced by St Clair-Douglas on July 26, in the San Fernando High Court, where the judge will be sitting on that day.

She said she vividly recalled receiving the phone call about her son’s stabbing, and being told at the hospital that he had not survived.

Kareem Hosein was stabbed once in the abdomen.

His mother said since his death, there has been a “downward spiral” for her, and she has been left with many unanswered questions: “Why did he kill my baby? Why didn’t you just take his phone? Why stab him?” were among them.

Kareem Hosein’s father, Nazir Hosein, said even his experience as a police officer did not make it easier for him to lose his heir. In his statement, which was read out by prosecutor Hema Soondarsingh, Hosein said he could not explain the pain and anger he felt on losing his son.

Hosein was killed after refusing to hand over his phone, which the police later found at Bobb’s home. Bobb was also pointed out by one of Hosein’s friends at an identification parade.