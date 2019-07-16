Laventille man charged with child cruelty

A LAVENTILLE man was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday, charged with cruelty to a then four-year-old child, which occurred between August 30 and December 4, 2016.

A police press said Kerry Wilson, 41, was charged last Friday after being arrested that day by the Child Protection Unit Port of Spain Division .

Reports say a female minor was at a house between August 30 and December 4, 2016, when she was cuffed several times and hit with a belt and belt buckle, which left her with a broken leg and a black and blue eye.

A report was made about the incident on December 4, 2016 and a warrant subsequently issued for a man's arrest. Investigations were led by acting Supt Chandool and acting ASP Claire Guy-Alleyne of the CPU.

Wilson was charged by WPC Makeda Edwards, also of the CPU.