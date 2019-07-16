Land enquiry members sworn in

MEMBERS of the Commission of Enquiry (COE) into land acquisition for the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension project were sworn in on Tuesday during a brief function at the Office of the President in St Ann's.

A statement from the Office of the President said COE chairman retired justice Sebastien Ventour and attorney Gregory Delzin were sworn in by President Paula-Mae Weekes.

Ventour is the COE's chairman and will be assisted by Delzin as a commissioner. The counsel to the commission is Reginald Armour, SC, who will be assisted by junior counsel Vanessa Gopaul and Rishi Dass.

The COE was first announced by Communications Minister Stuart Young at last Thursday's post-Cabinet news conference. Young said $800 million was set aside for the acquisition of land and more than $500 million of that figure was expended on the acquisition of parcels of land "and some of the parcels of land, it turned out, were not even necessary for the construction of the highway extension.

The terms of reference of the commission include finding out whether the ministerial oversight committee established in 2011 fulfilled its mandate. Part of that mandate included

either acquiring or having taken steps to acquire properties that are no longer required for the construction of the project.

The committee was chaired by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Other members were former ministers Winston Dookeran, Dr Roodal Moonilal, Jack Warner, Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie, Kevin Ramnarine, Chandresh Sharma, Jack Warner, Stephen Cadiz, Emmanuel George and Stacy Roopnarine.

The commission will make findings, observations and recommendations arising out of its deliberations as to whether there was any breach of duty by any person or entity; grounds for criminal or civil proceedings against any people or entities; whether civil proceedings should be recommended to the Attorney General for consideration; and whether the State used the appropriate best practice in acquiring land for public purposes.

At the PNM's Sports and Family Day in La Horquetta, the Prime Minister slammed the Opposition UNC and other people who described the COE as a distraction.

He said, “So we asked for a commission of enquiry and that is so offending so many people that you get in an editorial that: one, it’s a waste of time; two, it’s a waste of money; and three it’s politics. They want you to accept corruption as a normal way of life in TT. All of a sudden it is okay that the cost of finding out who did what determine that you don’t do it.”

Dr Rowley said the PNM was on the attack against corruption.

At a public meeting in Chaguanas on Monday night, UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar described the COE as the “Young and Rowley Show."

"Imagine," she said, "four years into office the government decides that they need to throw millions of dollars on what is essentially a fishing expedition mission."