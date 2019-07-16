Jorsling,McIntyre goals give Defence Force winning start 2019 Ascension Invitational Tournament

Kazim Donald,centre, of Petit Valley Diego Martin United tries to get past members of the Police FC during the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament, held at the Police Academy, St James on Saturday.

NARISSA FRASER and JOEL BAILEY

DEFENCE FORCE made a winning start to the 2019 Ascension Invitational Tournament, on Sunday, with a 2-0 win over Cunupia FC, in a Division One fixture, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

Evergreen striker Devorn Jorsling and Jerome McIntyre scored in either half as the Army-Coast Guard combination thwarted the challenge of their combative opponents.

Jorsling, who looked heavier than he has been throughout his distinguished local playing career, showed that he has lost little of his scoring touch when he found the back of the net in the 31st minute.

Winger Jelani Felix made a run down the left and sent a low cross which was missed by captain Jerwyn Balthazar. But Jorsling was on hand to slot home the loose ball, from a few metres out.

Six minutes later, Cunupia had a good chance to equalise, as Hakeem Legall intercepted a poor pass from Jules Lee and his shot went wide of the mark. Jorsling could have doubled his account in the 59th, with a trademark left-footed freekick which crashed off the crossbar with goalkeeper Cleon John beaten.

Right-back McIntyre, who required medical attention after a pair of head injuries, redeemed himself to net Defence Force’s second goal, in the 73rd.

Felix sent in a corner from the right which was headed onto the crossbar by Balthazar, but McIntyre headed the rebound into the open net.Defence Force’s goalie Aaron Enill produced a pair of saves to deny skipper Kevon “Showtime” Woodley and Mikheil Peters, following a Legall freekick, in the 75th.

And Enill came up trumps again, in the 81st, as he dived to his right to save a penalty from Woodley, after the TT Beach Soccer striker was bundled over in the box by defender Justin Garcia. This game was one of four which took place on Sunday.

The match between Erin FC and the San Fernando Giants ended in a goalless draw at the Union Hall Ground in Marabella.

Match three was one crisis that Marabella Family Crisis Centre couldn’t prevent, losing 3-0 to RSSR FC. Jovon Vincent was just one short of his hat-trick, with teammate Micah Lansiquot netting the third.

The final match ended in a 2-2 draw between Bethel United and Club Sando Uprising Youths. Kyle Celestine and Jabari Mitchell secured goals for Uprising, and Shaquille Cox and Kerri Mc Donald for United.

Five matches were held on Saturday. Playing in Division One were Caledonia AIA who secured a 4-2 win over Prison Service FC at the YTC grounds in Arouca. Caledonia got two goals from Renaldo Francois, and teammates Shem Clauzel and Johnny Brito scoring one each.

The evening ended in disappointment for Matura Re-United who failed to find the back of the net on their home ground as Club Sando earned a lopsided 6-0 victory. National forward Trevin Caesar, who played for Kosovan club SC Gjilani last season, scored a hat-trick while Keron Cornwall, Akinola Gregory, Neon Lammy also added their name to the scoresheet at the Matura Recreational Ground.

Police FC (Super League) faced Petit Valley/Diego Martin United at Police Academy, St James, and prevailed 2-1 with first half goals from Donavon Derrick and Jamal Burke. United tried to make a comeback as Akeil Thomas copped a goal in the 53rd minute but Police held firm till the final whistle.

Meanwhile, at the UTT grounds in O’Meara, Arima, UTT defeated Moruga FC 4-2. UTT’s Theon James started it off with a goal in the 16th minute. Nigel John and Aaron Rodney netted for Moruga FC in the second half but UTT responded with a second from James and strikes from Dillon Bartholomew and Kishun Seecharan.

Deportivo Point Fortin (PF) crushed Harlem Strikers 7-0 at the Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin, with a treble from TT forward Marcus “Lobo” Joseph, two from Kevon Moodie and one apiece from Hughtun Hector and Andrei Pacheco.

On Friday, Guaya United edged Police (Pro League) 2-1 at the Guayaguayare Recreation Ground while FC Santa Rosa were held to a goalless draw by Queen’s Park at the Arima Velodrome. The tournament will continue this weekend.