Irene celebrates 100th birthday

ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILY: Irene Charrie is surrounded by her family as she celebrated her 100th birthday on July 6. PHOTO BY CAROL MATROO

IRENE Charrie stands less than five feet in height, but she is a petite giant, who has a century's worth of experience. Charrie who celebrated her 100th birthday on July 6, recalls a time in Trinidad when the donkey cart was one of the main means of transport and dirt roads were the norm.

She said she has worked hard all her life, got married, had children, retired and has been blessed to reach and celebrate the 100 year milestone with her family, including her children Merle, Sylvia, Dulsin, Michael and Kumar. Another son Danny is deceased. She has ten grand children and six great grand children.

Charrie celebrated her 100th birthday on July 6 surrounded by friends and family at her home at Cunapo Southern Main Road, Sangre Grande. Wearing a bright yellow dress, Charrie was being fed a meal by her daughter Sylvia, when Newsday paid them a visit. Although she was not very lucid, Charrie was able to say she felt "good" on her special day.

Although admittedly a bit frail, Sylvia said her mother is in good health. The centenarian has spent her entire life in east Trinidad, a humble woman dedicated to family.

Charrie was born in 1919 to Lazarus and Eve James at Perseverance Estate, La Seiva, Manzanilla. She was one of ten children. Living near to the sea, Charrie spent much of her childhood fishing and digging in the sand for chip-chip. Sylvia said her mother was fond of eating the fish eyes, and was part of what was then known as the "chip-chip gang."

Charrie's father was a gardener and she often helped him when as he tended to his crops. When her mother, Charrie was ten and her father passed four years later. The siblings were separated when they were taken in by other family members. Charrie grew up with an uncle.

Charrie married Sooklal Charrie in 1946. He died in 1983. Sylvia said her mother had a happy childhood and has led a good life as a wife and mother, although she admitted that her (Charrie) husband was, "a bit ignorant."

"There were times when she wanted to leave. He never hit her mind you, but he was very stern. She stayed because of us. She took good care of us. I don't think she ever had any regrets in the way she lived her life. Now we take care of her and with God's grace, she will have more years to celebrate," Sylvia said.