Interim base being set up for Arima municipal police

THE ARIMA Borough is making temporary accommodation to house the Arima municipal police whose charge room was based in a tent, as revealed in an earlier Newsday report.

Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian said parts of the Arima Town Hall are being refurbished to house the police temporarily. She said the refurbishing would be done in a couple of weeks, and the police would be able to use that area while the borough acquires another site for them.

At the end of June the municipal police and the borough were at an impasse over the poor conditions under which the police said they had to work.

They allegedly dragged furniture, electrical appliances and even vehicles outside their office, which is in the town hall, and locked both the gates, barring councillors from entering, before taking up position under a tent.

Morris-Julian said the borough is in the valuation process of acquiring a new building for the municipal police.