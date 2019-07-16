Insulted by Kamla andUNC response to CoE

THE EDITOR: The response from the Opposition Leader and the other mouthpieces of the UNC on the allegations by National Security Minister and Minister in the Ministry of the Prime Minister Stuart Young on the compensation packages for lands for the highway to Point Fortin was no surprise, but it was indeed very disturbing and an insult to right thinking people of this country.

The UNC has become very predictable about its responses to allegations like this and about the ones taking the lead to defend very serious allegations.

It was expected that the Opposition Leader, or whoever chose to respond, would have said that it’s a “distraction” or a “witch-hunt.” It’s typical. But for the Opposition Leader to go further to say “it will be an expensive commission of inquiry with their lawyers” is disgusting. What makes the lawyers named on the enquiry PNM lawyers?

And after saying that she trusts commission chair Justice Sebastian Ventour will “wear a judge’s cap, not a PNM cap,” the Opposition Leader then said she’s "fine” with him as the leader of the inquiry. The remarks of Kamla Persad-Bissessar are unbecoming and the country is getting sick and tired of them.

She was given “background vocals” by none other than Roodal Moonilal and Ralph Maraj, with their own foolish and (more) insulting “harmonies” to Persad-Bissessar’s tune.

Moonilal called it a “witch-hunt” and Maraj was “suspicious” about “the timing” of the revelation and the inquiry. Is there a “specific” time to probe questionable behaviour in office? In this case it’s the UNC and Maraj who are not happy about the “timing.” Why on earth do the media seek Maraj’s opinions on the politics?

It is ironic that whenever allegations regarding corrupt activities under the PP regime are made, Moonilal is always the first responder. For him it’s a witch-hunt and a distraction, echoing his leader, who is calling for those “guilty” of any compensation way above the real value to be “locked up,” while distancing herself and her cabinet from the affair.

Who is in charge of a cabinet? Where will the boards get the hundreds of millions of dollars from to make payments? Why is Persad-Bissessar insulting the people of this country, continuously? She cannot now try to exonerate the decision-makers from this stinking episode.

Maybe the information should have just gone directly to the DPP and let him take it from there and cut all expenses and let’s have a quicker outcome.

Persad-Bissessar and her minions must understand that these are very serious and disturbing allegations that can have criminal findings. It is not sheer “accident” that the UNC is always accused in issues of corruption, integrity and transparency.

It is rather strange though that most of our commentators in the media who usually have lots to say on the Government and the Prime Minister, in particular, are painfully silent and are letting this one off the hook. Why?

GARVIN WALTERS

via e-mail