Four cops injured in traffic accident

File photo.

FOUR police officers were injured in a traffic accident at Barrackpore this morning.

They were all taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) after being attended to by EMTs at the scene.

Their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

The officers, who are attached to the Southern Division, were travelling in a marked police vehicle around 10 am when they were struck from behind by a pick-up van.

Reports indicate that the driver admitted to them he was driving too close behind the police vehicle.

He said when the driver of the police vehicle “mashed a sudden brakes and stopped,” he was unable to do the same and ran into the back of the police vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.